"I don't think it's fair that my partner and my children have to pay for my ongoing care because of a decision I made without the full information."

Lenny Woodard, 46, is one of more than 200 ex-rugby players accusing governing bodies of failing to protect them against brain injuries.

The former dual-code professional was diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in 2021.

The Pontypool-born star, who won five Wales Rugby League caps and played for Wales in South Africa, is on a committee representing players involved in a claim that could cost rugby bodies in excess of £300m.

Mr Woodward said the cost of his care would approach £1m if he lived to 75.