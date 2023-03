A former police officer said he feared he would die from alcohol abuse.

Eurwyn Thomas, 47, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was with North Wales Police for 19 years but left as he waited to be sentenced for drink driving

He said he would drink heavily at home and after shifts to deal with the stress of the job.

After a psychotic episode, he said he knew he had to make a change.

"I think I'd have passed away. I'd be dead," he said.