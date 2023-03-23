On a visit to Anglesey, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was pleased to announce two new freeports in Wales.

The UK government will provide up to £26m funding for each of the freeports.

On Thursday the Prime Minster and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford met in Holyhead.

Mr Sunak said the UK government wants to work constructively with the Welsh government to support Welsh people.

He added he recognises that times are hard and wants to invest in new forms of energy, adding that Wales could lead the way.