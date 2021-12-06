A new video campaign has been launched to help and encourage people with hidden disabilities to use public transport.

The project, led by Transport for Wales (TfW), is aimed at giving confidence to those who feel their disability can get in the way of them using trains and buses confidently.

Rae Vinley, a volunteer in the project, said: “I hadn’t really travelled on the train much.

“I’ve been getting more buses and even during lockdown I started walking more, I want to get the train again.

“The first time travelling to Cardiff was a challenge but I did it and I’ve gone on twice again since.”

Melanie Lawton, from TfW, said: “What the project has done is enabled us to break down barriers and be a helping hand for them.”