A cat lost after a suspected gas explosion which flattened a house has been found alive after nearly a week.

Teddy the cat was reunited with his owners who feared he was lost in the deadly blast in Morriston, Swansea.

"He was a bit cross because we'd caught him," Sally Hyman from RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre told the BBC.

"He was dusty but unhurt and it was just great," she said.