Crew members of the Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) from Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene of a house explosion in Swansea.

"It can be quite surreal, it's almost like a movie set," Hart paramedic Gareth Denman said of working at the scene of major incidents.

Within half an hour of the 999 call following the explosion that killed one person and left three others in hospital, the team were at the scene.

Exclusive footage shows the human chain formed by firefighters to remove debris, personal items and clothing strewn across the street, as well as the moment a cat was rescued.