A campaigner burst into song at a council meeting where plans for a new cancer centre were being discussed.

Tamsin Graves, who is opposed to the already approved new Velindre Cancer Centre, in Whitchurch, Cardiff, delivered a rendition of "The Lord is My Shepherd".

Opponents say the centre should not be built on an area of green space they refer to as "the northern meadow".

Ms Graves claimed the developer had shown "no regard" for the environment.