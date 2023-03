Liam Spillane joined the Army in 1999 and, after tours of duty with the Welsh Guards in Northern Ireland and Bosnia, he was deployed to Iraq in 2005.

Winning the 'hearts and minds' of the Iraqi people was often cited as a main aim of the war.

"Kids used to come up and they'd mill around," he said. "And you want to be that approachable soldier."

But dangers on the ground didn't always allow for that.