An eight-year-old boy with the same rare condition as popstar Justin Bieber has offered him advice on how to deal with it.

"Have a lot of rest and do exercises on your face," is the message from Ethan.

His mum, Kirsty, "knew something wasn't quite right" when she noticed his face started to drop when the pair were out for a walk one day.

Ethan was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which, among other things, can cause facial paralysis.

A big Bieber fan himself, he is hoping the popstar can "get better soon" and get back on tour.