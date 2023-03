Neighbours have recounted the moment an “absolutely horrendous explosion” caused major damage on a residential street.

Emergency services were called to the scene to the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston, Swansea at about 11:20 GMT on Monday.

A major incident was declared following the blast, in which one person was missing and three were hurt.

Resident Pamela Evans said: “It felt like a bomb had dropped."