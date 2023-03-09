More significant snow disruption is likely for parts of north and mid Wales, according to BBC Wales meteorologist Sabrina Lee.

Up to 30cm (12in) of snow is expected in places, with Met Office yellow and amber weather warnings for snow and ice in place throughout Friday.

People are being urged to avoid travelling where possible, and check all planned routes ahead of time.

Snow on Wednesday and Thursday has already led to hundreds of school closures and travel disruption.