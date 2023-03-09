A farmer is working hard to prevent his sheep from being buried alive in the snow.

The Met Office upgraded its weather warning to amber, running from midday Thursday until 09:00 on Friday as the Arctic blast hits.

"The worrying thing for us is the wind - it will drift the snow and what happens is the sheep go for shelter and they get covered in it, so buried alive," Gareth Wyn Jones said.

After checking on his white balls of fluff - and trying not to get blown away while doing so - the Llanfairfechan-based farmer says they are keeping strong.