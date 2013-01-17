After much of Wales woke up to snow on Wednesday morning, weather presenter Sabrina Lee explains the reason behind the cold snap, and what's next.

More than 200 schools and some main roads across Wales closed on Wednesday, as up to 10cm (4in) of snow has fallen in parts of the country.

"Essentially we had this warm front that pushed northwards across the country," said Sabrina.

"Because at the moment the air is coming all the way from the arctic, temperatures were widely close to, or below, freezing over night.

"So, that did mean that snow fell across some large parts of Wales."