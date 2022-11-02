People have voiced their shock after a crash that killed three people.

Flowers were laid near the scene of the accident on the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found in a vehicle that had veered from the road into trees.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One woman paid tribute saying: “It’s just heartbreaking. It could have been anyone’s kids. Could have been mine.”