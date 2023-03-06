Cardiff car crash: Tributes paid to victims at scene
At the scene of a crash in which three people died, locals have expressed concern that the victims may have been there for some time.
Five people went missing in the early hours of Saturday morning after a night out.
They were found early on Monday near a roundabout just off a busy stretch of dual carriageway, connecting Cardiff and Newport.
People have been laying floral tributes at the scene in St Mellons, as two of the people remain in hospital.