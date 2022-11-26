A cancer patient has recounted her battle with the illness after being diagnosed with a terminal form of the disease.

Kelly Pendry, 42, was initially told she was suffering from heavy periods because of bleeding she was having.

When she was found to have stage four uterine cancer in 2021 doctors told her she would not see the end of the year.

She underwent aggressive chemotherapy but was warned it had only a 12% chance of success.

“I was in the 12%,” said Kelly, from Ewloe, Flintshire.