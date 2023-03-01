The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died following "shocking" neglect have been jailed.

Kaylea Titford's body was found on soiled sheets at their home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.

Her father Alun Titford was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones admitted the same charge and was sentenced to six years.

Sentencing both, Mr Justice Martin Griffiths said: "I don't accept this was a case of a lapse. The standard of care had been inadequate for a long time before death. It was criminal.

"Both defendants completely neglected to get the help Kaylea needed and sometimes ignored help when offered."