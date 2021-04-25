TikToker Pavlina Livingstone-Sudrich got invited to Wales after mistakenly telling her followers that Wales was in England.

There was a backlash online, but the First Minister Mark Drakeford suggested she come to Wales to learn more.

In eight days of travelling around the country she found parallels to Yukon, the smallest territory in Canada.

The Welsh government paid £1,022 towards the travel costs of her trip to Wales in February.

Pavlina said she was only sorry she did not get to meet more people in Wales who have been in touch since her geographical blunder.