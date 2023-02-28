The Northern Lights were visible to people in parts of Wales for a second night.

A solar physics expert said the displays are rare but will be more common over the next few years.

This is due to a "busy period" for charged particles being able to reach the atmosphere.

Professor Huw Morgan said: "You need really good seeing conditions, a clear night and preferably up a hill in a dark place looking towards the north."

Over the last few days, a strong solar flare erupted from the Sun's surface directing charged particles towards Earth that reached the atmosphere on Sunday and Monday night.

The particles interact with oxygen and nitrogen, emitting green and red colours over the poles.