Wales has been treated to a rare display of the spectacular Northern Lights.

The light show was caught on camera above Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys.

BBC Weather Watchers also photographed the aurora across many other parts of the UK.

An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.

And forecasters have said more displays could be seen in the coming nights.