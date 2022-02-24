Surfer Steve Davies is set to truffle some feathers with his boards made from fungi.

The 23-year-old has come up with a design that uses mushrooms to make biodegradable equipment.

Mr Davies, from Porthcawl, in Bridgend county, admitted the idea sounded “a little bit crazy” but believed it could help the sport become greener.

“Surfers want to be sustainable and better for the environment,” he said.

“Often the products out there don’t reflect this.”