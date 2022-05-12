A former A&E medic who was paralysed from the waist down in a car crash has described the obstacles she has faced while trying to work in hospitals.

Dr Georgina Budd completed her doctor's training at the Glangwili Hospital emergency department, but then found it difficult to find a full-time job in emergency medicine.

She said hospitals in Wales "didn't want to know" about the additional needs of disabled staff.

Dr Budd, known as Georgie, changed her speciality to GP and found a surgery in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, that can accommodate her needs.

Georgie said she wants hospitals to become accessible to everyone, saying: "I should be able to work in the specialty that I want to".

Health boards said they were committed to creating inclusive environments.