Most health and teaching unions have called off planned strikes after an improved pay offer from the Welsh government.

But some unions still insist the offer is below where they want it to be, and the dispute over better pay and working conditions looks far from over.

Union members will vote on whether to accept or reject the offer over the next few weeks, but the Welsh government says a better offer will not be made.

"Ultimately it ends with a fair, in-line-with-inflation pay rise," said one teacher. "That's the only way it can end."