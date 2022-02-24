Residents have been left furious after a council axed bins and loos at a beach.

Ceredigion council said it would no longer provide the facilities at New Quay beach.

Businessman Andrew Campbell said he did not know anyone who was not angry with the decision.

Mayor Julian Evans said: "People were urinating behind the wall by the lifeboat station, and maybe doing other things."

Ceredigion council said: "At a recent site meeting with local representatives from the county council, town council and local business, where all the issues were discussed, there was a consensus agreement that the toilets in this location were no longer a viable option."

A spokeswoman added that alternative toilets were available nearby.