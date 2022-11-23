The first weekday BBC Radio 2 show to be broadcast from outside London took to the airwaves from Cardiff on Monday.

Greeting listeners with a "bore da", Owain Wyn Evans will present the show Monday to Friday, from 04:00 to 06:30.

The keen drummer said the show was a mix of music and audience interaction from all over the world.

“We had quite a few international listeners send messages telling us what time of day it is with them,” he said.

The move forms part of the BBC's Across The UK plans, which the corporation said would allow it to "better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country".