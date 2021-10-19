It is 60 years since bombers tried to halt the drowning of a Welsh village to supply water to England.

The fate of Capel Celyn has taken on "totemic" significance in Welsh history after the village was evacuated on the orders of UK government.

The decision was made so the valley could be flooded to create Tryweryn reservoir - a water supply for Liverpool.

"It crystallised the fact that Wales was politically powerless," explained Dr Nia Wyn Jones.

Local resistance and anger would lead three men to take matters into their own hands.