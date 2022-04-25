A grandmother has spoken out about how "awful" her quality of life is as she waits for knee surgery.

Denise Cole, from Neath, tore cartilage in her knee in 2017 and is on a waiting list for a partial knee replacement.

The 57-year-old is taking 22 tablets a day to manage the pain.

"I don't want to fall flat on my face in front of my grandchildren," she said.

Figures show 38,600 patients in Wales were waiting for 49,594 procedures in November 2022.