This is the 999 call a father made on the morning he found his disabled daughter dead in bed.

Kaylea Titford, from Newtown, Powys, had spina bifida, was morbidly obese, and was found in a bed of rotting sheets and maggots.

In the call, Alun Titford could be heard saying, "I can't lift her" and that "she's cold".

Teenager Kaylea was found in a home "unfit for any animal".

Titford, 45, was found guilty at Mold Crown Court of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, had already pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Titford was bailed will be sentenced at a later date.