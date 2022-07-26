Former Swansea City striker Lee Trundle has condemned motorcyclists who wrecked three sports pitches.

The cost of repairing the damage at Skewen RFC is expected to run into tens of thousands of pounds.

“It’s disappointing for all the the kids who have looked forward to a weekend full of sport and then they can’t play because the pitches are ruined,” Trundle said.

One young player at the Neath Port Talbot club said he felt saddened by the vandalism.

“Why would someone do that?” he said.