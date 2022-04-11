This video has no sound

People had to evacuate their homes as fire crews worked to contain a fire that engulfed a terraced property.

About 40 south Wales firefighters were called to Graigwen, Pontypridd, shortly after 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

The property in Hurford Crescent was "totally destroyed" and some residents will need to be rehoused, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

It was declared under control after two-and-a-half hours but one crew remained, "tackling hotspots". There are no reports of any injuries.