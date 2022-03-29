Video footage shows a man drink and drug driving on the day of a crash in which he killed his close friend.

The film, used as evidence in the case was sent on Snapchat and sees Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, behind the wheel under the influence.

Davies, who did not have a driving licence, crashed into another vehicle after a weekend of drinking and taking drugs in May 2022.

Passenger Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died in the collision.

Davies was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, and banned from driving for 12 years.