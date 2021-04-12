A landmark Cardiff city centre department store is to close its doors after more than 150 years.

House of Fraser, which opened on St Mary Street as Howells in 1867, will shut in March according to signs outside the building.

It had been set to close in 2018, when House of Fraser first announced plans to leave Wales.

"I'm really sad about it. It's really shocking," said one customer.

Thackeray Group has acquired the Grade II-listed building and is set to spend £100m redeveloping it.