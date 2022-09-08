Senedd members observed a moment's silence in the chamber for Mark Drakeford's late wife, Clare.

Starting the Senedd's first full meeting since her death, Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the first minister and his family were "in our hearts and prayers".

Ms Jones said: "It's little understood by people outside this chamber but often what pains one of us can pain all of us."

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price also paid tribute to Mrs Drakeford.