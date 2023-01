A man who drove a JCB digger into the front of a house has been given a 16-month suspended prison sentence.

Mark Holmes, 56 from Penybryn, Caerphilly, had been under the influence of alcohol when he caused £28,000 worth of damage to a house in Blackwood and "minor injuries" to the owner.

Holmes admitted aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to the property, driving under the influence and battery on 22 December, 2022.