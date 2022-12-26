A woman who has lost three pregnancies after undergoing IVF has spoken of her heartbreak.

Lucy Mills has spent about £30,000 on private fertility treatment trying for a baby over the past 18 months.

The 38-year-old, from Brecon, Powys, decided to go it alone after splitting up from her partner in 2020.

She said: “I never anticipated how hard it would be going through miscarriage without a partner, and without somebody there to, sort of, wipe your tears.”