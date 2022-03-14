"That was probably the worst day of my life, being told that you have incurable cancer at the age of 31."

Three years on Imogen Llewellyn is cancer-free, after being given a new type of cancer treatment.

Her oncologist at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff placed her on immunotherapy, which fights cancer by "training" the people's immune system.

But it led to some "distressing" side effects and then confusion about the treatment from doctors at an emergency department.

Imogen recovered, but the Royal College of Physicians claims Wales needs more oncology experts in A&E to recognise and treat emergencies.

The Welsh government said all acute hospitals were expected to have an acute oncology service.