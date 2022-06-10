The mother of Jack Lis, a 10-year-old boy killed by a dog, said she cannot describe the image of seeing her son after the attack.

"Every time I shut my eyes I try and tell myself that's not the last image I've got of him," said Emma Whitfield.

"I can't say out loud what else I saw because I don't want other people to have to picture it either," she added.

A man and a woman were jailed in June 2022 following the attack in a house in Caerphilly in 2021, in which Jack received "unsurvivable" injuries.