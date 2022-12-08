A mother rushed her five-year-old daughter to hospital after she had a seizure and could not get an estimated time for an ambulance.

Victoria Andrews, from Cardiff, phoned 999 when her daughter Niamh, who's autistic, had a seizure when practicing gymnastics.

However, the operator was unable to say when an ambulance crew would be available so she was forced to rush her to A&E herself.

The Welsh government said it was implementing system changes to improve wait times.