A dentist who has entered the NHS straight out of university said he feels like he's being forced out of the health service 10 years on.

Tristan Roberts, who is also a British Dental Association representative, said he thinks NHS dentistry is "on a precipice at the moment and is hanging by a thread".

"It's gotten to the point where I'm working more hours than I should be, and I just need to be able to have a bit more freedom," he added.

The Welsh government said it had pledged £2m to secure 112,000 extra dental appointments.