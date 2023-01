A hockey veteran who made his debut for Wales at 60 is hoping to still be going when he reaches 80.

Martin Day has played for his country at over-60, over-65, over-70 and over-75 level.

The 76-year-old said: "I never thought I'd represent my country, but it happens if you work hard and believe in it."

He is now aiming to add the over-80s side to the list.