Stop looking at my feeding tube, says Imogen, 11

"When I am trying to make friends with new people, the first question is always 'what's that thing on your face?' "

Imogen is fed up with people staring at her feeding tube.

The sports loving 11-year-old has cerebral palsy, and has been fed through a tube since last March.

"The most annoying thing possible with people, and adults do this too, is they stare at you," she said.

Imogen has been home-schooled since the age of six because her mum Catharine is in dispute with the council about her needs.

She said people "probably just don't realise how uncomfortable" the staring makes her daughter feel.