Equipment bought by a school is allowing disabled pupils to experience the sensation of walking for the first time.

Fourteen-year-old wheelchair user Seren, a pupil of Ysgol y Deri in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, said of using the machine: "It's actually kind of nice, it's kind of fun."

Aaron Hawxwell, who works for the school, said it made staff emotional seeing the reaction of pupils using the machine.

"When you see their faces, you can't put it into words... we still tear up and say 'it's amazing'," he said.

The second series of A Special School - based at Ysgol y Deri - begins on Monday at 20:30 on BBC One Wales.