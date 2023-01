A multiple sclerosis patient spent weeks in a hospital bed because there was no care available for him if he left.

Glyn Jones was well enough to leave University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, after six days.

But instead he spent three weeks stuck on a ward despite knowing he was well enough to leave.

The 49-year-old, from Cardiff, said he felt like putting his hand up and saying: "I could go. I could free this bed up."