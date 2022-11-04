Wales weather: Flooding across country as river levels rise
Towns and cities across Wales have been hit with flooding as river levels rise.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for rain in place, and wet conditions have caused localised flooding in several counties.
Railway lines have been blocked, and more than 600 homes are without power following stormy conditions overnight.
Natural Resources Wales has more than 40 flood alerts in place, but says there is no widespread flooding from major rivers at present.