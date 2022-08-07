The crowd at an Elvis tribute concert could not help falling in love with an 80-year-old superfan, who even got a kiss from "the King" himself.

"I've got to pinch myself. Did it really happen?" Carole Davies from Blaenau Gwent told BBC Radio Wales after the concert at Cardiff's St David's Hall.

She was invited up to speak to the tribute act during the show, giving him a peck and telling him: "I've been a fan of yours for over 80 years babe," before being serenaded with his rendition of Are You Lonesome Tonight.

Carole said it was a "wonderful experience" to hear the Elvis songs her late-husband used to sing to her performed live, although she did have one gripe: "He's not as tall as the real Elvis, though. But he was a gentleman, he was really lovely to me."