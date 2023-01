Rivers and lakes across Wales were left swollen after heavy rainfall.

Up to 10cm (3.9in) was expected to fall over higher ground, according to the Met Office.

A weather warning, covering 19 of Wales' 22 counties, is in place until 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, with another issued late on Monday affecting south-west Wales until 10:00.

People have been urged to avoid water beauty spots and water-based activities.