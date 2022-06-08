People should stop smoking, be careful what they eat and exercise more to help the NHS, Wales' health minister has said.

"People can help themselves, people can do more exercise, stop smoking, be careful in terms of what they eat," Eluned Morgan told BBC Radio Wales.

"People need to understand that the costs of healthcare are really high, and that an ageing population is going to mean that we need to make more difficult decisions in the future.

"I think there's a responsibility on the Welsh public to help us, because we won't be able to cope with this in the future."