A turtle found stranded in north Wales is being treated at Anglesey Sea Zoo.

Two dogs found Tonni the turtle when they were out for a walk with their owner and kept the loggerhead turtle safe from seagulls.

"It is a miracle really that this little thing was alive when it came here," says Frankie Hobro, owner of the sea zoo.

More and more turtles are being washed up as sea temperatures rise, meaning the zoo expects to rescue more turtles in future.