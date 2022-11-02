Footage shows a farm surrounded by floodwater as forecasters warn of more rain and possible flooding.

Rain over the past few days has brought flooding to land in Carmarthenshire, including a farm in the Towy Valley.

It comes as heavy rain is expected to cause disruption across large parts of Wales on Tuesday.

The Met Office said the heaviest rain was expected over higher ground, with up to 10cm (3.9in) possible in parts.

The alert covers 19 of 22 counties across Wales between 06:00 GMT and 20:00.