Adam Davies was left with life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull, following a motorbike crash in Thailand on 26 December.

However his pain did not end there - he discovered his insurance policy did not fully cover the accident.

His family back in Pembrokeshire have raised £20,000 to pay for treatment but have warned others to check their policy's fine print.

Sister Jess Davies said: "Nobody really reads the small print but I urge everyone to do it."